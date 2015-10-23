Singapore Q3 private home prices -1.3 pct q/q

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2015: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2015 Q2/2015 Singapore -1.3 -0.9 private home prices CONTEXT: * Private home prices in Singapore have declined for eight straight quarters after the government introduced a series of measures over the past few years to cool the housing market. (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan)