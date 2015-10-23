FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 private home prices -1.3 pct q/q
October 23, 2015 / 12:42 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore Q3 private home prices -1.3 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2015:

Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
  Quarter       Q3/2015  Q2/2015
  Singapore        -1.3     -0.9
  private home
  prices
 CONTEXT:

* Private home prices in Singapore have declined for eight
straight quarters after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the housing market.
    

 (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan)

