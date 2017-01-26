FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
Singapore Q4 private home prices fall 0.5 pct q/q, down 3.1 pct in 2016
#Financials
January 26, 2017 / 12:42 AM / 7 months ago

Singapore Q4 private home prices fall 0.5 pct q/q, down 3.1 pct in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2016:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q4/2016  Q3/2016
 Singapore     -0.5      -1.5
 private               
 home prices           
 
 - For the whole of 2016, private residential property prices
fell 3.1 percent, after a 3.7 percent decline in 2015.  
 - For the whole of 2016, rentals of private residential
properties fell 4.0 percent, compared with a 4.6 percent decline
in 2015.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

