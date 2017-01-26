Singapore Q4 private home prices fall 0.5 pct q/q, down 3.1 pct in 2016

SINGAPORE, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the fourth quarter of 2016: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q4/2016 Q3/2016 Singapore -0.5 -1.5 private home prices - For the whole of 2016, private residential property prices fell 3.1 percent, after a 3.7 percent decline in 2015. - For the whole of 2016, rentals of private residential properties fell 4.0 percent, compared with a 4.6 percent decline in 2015. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)