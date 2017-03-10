SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on residential properties but said the current set of property market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential property market.

The government said it would reduce the stamp duty rate imposed on those who sell a residential property within 4 years of purchase, by 4 percentage points across each category. It will also cut the holding period to 3 years.

It also said it would relax rules relating to the total debt servicing ratio.

The measures come into effect from Saturday. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Anshuman Daga and Jacqueline Wong)