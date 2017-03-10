SINGAPORE, March 10 Singapore said on Friday it
is cutting stamp duties that sellers are required to pay on
residential properties but said the current set of property
market curbs was necessary for a sustainable residential
property market.
The government said it would reduce the stamp duty rate
imposed on those who sell a residential property within 4 years
of purchase, by 4 percentage points across each category. It
will also cut the holding period to 3 years.
It also said it would relax rules relating to the total debt
servicing ratio.
The measures come into effect from Saturday.
