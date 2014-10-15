FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Sept private home sales fall 48 pct y/y
October 15, 2014

Singapore Sept private home sales fall 48 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 47.6 percent in September from a year earlier, government data showed on Wednesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 648 units last month, compared with 1,237 units in September 2013.

The level of sales was up 48.2 percent from the 437 units sold in August.

Singapore has taken steps to cool the housing market, and property prices have fallen for the past four quarters.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

