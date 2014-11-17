FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Oct private home sales down 31 pct y/y, up on month
#Financials
November 17, 2014

Singapore Oct private home sales down 31 pct y/y, up on month

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 30.7 percent in October from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 765 units last month, compared with 1,104 units in October 2013, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was up 18.1 percent from the 648 units sold in September.

Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon and Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Kim Coghill)

