Singapore Feb private home sales nearly halve

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore nearly halved in February from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 382 units last month, compared with 739 units in February 2014, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was up about 2.1 percent from the 374 units sold in January.

A series of measures to cool the property market have dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private home prices fell 4.0 percent in 2014, the first annual drop since 2008.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Jongwoo Cheon; Editing by Michael Perry)