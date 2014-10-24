Singapore Q3 private home prices drop 0.7 pct q/q, extend falls

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the change in private home prices in the third quarter of 2014: Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change: Quarter Q3/2014 Q2/2014 Singapore -0.7 -1.0 private home prices CONTEXT: - Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter. - Prices dropped across all segments of the residential property market. - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region fell 0.8 percent, after slipping 1.5 percent in the previous quarter. Prices outside the central region dropped 0.3 percent after falling 0.9 percent in the previous quarter. - Rentals of private residential properties fell by 0.8 percent in the third quarter, after declining 0.6 percent in the second quarter. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)