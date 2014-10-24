FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q3 private home prices drop 0.7 pct q/q, extend falls
October 24, 2014 / 12:45 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Q3 private home prices drop 0.7 pct q/q, extend falls

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the third  quarter of 2014:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q3/2014  Q2/2014
 Singapore     -0.7     -1.0
 private               
 home prices           
                       
 
    CONTEXT:
    - Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in
the third quarter, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter.
    - Prices dropped across all segments of the residential
property market.  
    - Prices of non-landed properties in the core central region
 fell 0.8 percent, after slipping 1.5 percent in the previous
quarter. Prices outside the central region dropped 0.3 percent
after falling 0.9 percent in the previous quarter.
    - Rentals of private residential properties fell by 0.8
percent in the third quarter, after declining 0.6 percent in the
second quarter. 

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

