Singapore Nov private home sales down 68 pct y/y
#Financials
December 15, 2014 / 5:01 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Nov private home sales down 68 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 68 percent in November from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 412 units last month, compared with 1,271 units in November 2013, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was 48 percent lower than the 785 units sold in October.

A series of measures to cool the property market has dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private residential property prices fell 0.7 percent in July-September, declining for the fourth consecutive quarter.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Richard Borsuk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
