Singapore Dec private home sales down 11 pct y/y
January 15, 2015 / 4:47 AM / 3 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 11 percent in December from a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Developers sold 230 units last month, compared with 259 units in December 2013, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was nearly 46 percent lower than the 423 units sold in November 2014.

A series of measures to cool the property market have dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private home prices fell 1 percent in the October-December period, declining for the fifth consecutive quarter.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

