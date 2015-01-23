FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Q4 private home prices -1.1 pct q/q
#Financials
January 23, 2015 / 12:46 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Q4 private home prices -1.1 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Singapore's Urban
Redevelopment Authority released detailed estimates for the
change in private home prices in the fourth  quarter of 2014:
    
    Quarter-on-quarter, percentage price change:
 Quarter      Q4/2014   Q3/2014
 Singapore      -1.1     -0.7
 private                
 home prices            
                       
    CONTEXT:
    -- Prices of private residential properties fell for the
fifth straight quarter. 
    -- For 2014 as a whole, prices of private residential
properties fell 4.0 percent, the first year of overall price
decline since 2008. Private residential properties rose 1.1
percent in 2013.
    -- Private home prices in Singapore have declined over the
past five quarters after the government introduced a series of
measures over the past few years to cool the city-state's
housing market.

 (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
