FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Jan private home sales down 35 pct y/y
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 16, 2015 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Jan private home sales down 35 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell nearly 35 percent in January from a year earlier, government data showed on Monday.

Developers sold 372 units last month, compared with 572 units in January 2014, according to data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority.

The level of sales was up about 62 percent from the 230 units sold in December.

A series of measures to cool the property market have dampened activity in the housing sector in Singapore. Private home prices fell 4.0 percent in 2014, the first annual drop since 2008.

For more details, click on (www.ura.gov.sg) (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.