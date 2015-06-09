FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's PropertyGuru raises $129 mln, TPG among investors
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 9, 2015 / 2:05 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore's PropertyGuru raises $129 mln, TPG among investors

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - Singapore-based real estate portal PropertyGuru Group said it has raised S$175 million ($130 million) in funding and investors include U.S. private equity firm TPG.

Founded in 2006, PropertyGuru also operates its property search websites in Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

Other investors were Indonesian media company Emtek Group and Asia Pacific-based tech venture capital firm Square Peg Capital, PropertyGuru said in a statement.

It added that the transaction should close by mid-June, at which point representatives from the consortium will join PropertyGuru’s board.

Other recent deals for online real estate portals in Asia include the purchase of a 20 percent stake in TheEdgeProperty.com for an undisclosed amount by Singapore billionaire Peter Lim, according to local media.

Earlier this year, Google Inc’s Google Capital unit invested an undisclosed sum in Indian website Commonfloor.com. ($1 = 1.3543 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.