Singapore transport regulator must be ready to take over metro - Straits Times

SINGAPORE, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Land Transport Authority must be ready to take over the city-state’s privately run metro rail service, the Straits Times reported Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan as saying.

"Creating an excellent rail system requires an integrated approach, from design and construction, right through to actual operations and maintenance," the paper quoted the minister as saying at a forum on infrastructure maintenance. <bit.ly/1HJyWyo >

Singapore’s rapidly expanding MRT lines, run by SMRT Corporation Ltd, and SBS Transit Ltd, have suffered a series of breakdowns in recent months, leaving thousands of commuters stranded each time. (Reporting by Rodney Joyce; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)