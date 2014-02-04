FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Singapore Refining Co invests over $500 mln in gasoline, power units
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 4, 2014 / 6:45 AM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore Refining Co invests over $500 mln in gasoline, power units

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Singapore Refining Co (SRC) said on Tuesday it will invest more than $500 million to build gasoline and power generation units at its refinery on Jurong Island.

The project is aimed at meeting higher gasoline specifications in the region, SRC said in a statement.

The company will add a 26,000 barrels per day (bpd) gasoline desulphurisation unit, an amine treating unit, a 32,300-bpd heavy naphtha splitter and a two-train co-generation unit with a total power output of 72 megawatts, a company spokesperson said in an email.

Construction will begin in February and the company expects to commission the new facilities by the first half of 2017, the spokesperson said.

SRC operates a 290,000 barrels per day refinery and the company is a 50:50 joint venture between Chevron Corp and Singapore Petroleum Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of PetroChina International Co.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.