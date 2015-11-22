FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Airlines' flight from U.S. lands safely amid bomb threat
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 22, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 2 years ago

Singapore Airlines' flight from U.S. lands safely amid bomb threat

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines said on Sunday there was a bomb threat to one of its flights which originated from San Francisco and landed safely at Singapore’s Changi Airport on Sunday.

The airline, in a statement, did not provide any details of how the threat came to light or what action was taken to ensure the flight’s safety. It said the matter had been referred to the authorities.

“We regret we are unable to provide details as it concerns security,” the airline statement said.

Flight SQ001 landed safely at about noon Singapore time (0400 GMT), but disembarkation was delayed until around 1.30 pm, state-owned Channel NewsAsia reported.

Passengers then had to wait for nearly two hours to collect their baggage, the news channel reported.

The incident came as a Turkish Airlines flight bound for Turkey from New York was diverted to Halifax, Canada, after a bomb threat, Canadian police said on Sunday.

Security officials have been on high alert since Islamic State militants claimed responsibility for attacks this month in Paris that killed 130 people. (Reporting by Saeed Azhar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.