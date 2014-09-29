FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Exchange to launch 25 kilobar gold contract on Oct 13
September 29, 2014 / 9:56 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange to launch 25 kilobar gold contract on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd said on Monday it will launch a 25 kilobar gold contract on October 13.

The contract was first announced by the exchange in June. Brink’s Singapore Pte Ltd has been appointed as the official vault operator for the kilobar gold, with its vault sited at The Singapore FreePort.

The move comes as calls grow in Asia, the world’s biggest gold consuming region, for more localized pricing. (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

