FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange Q3 net up 16 pct, derivatives help
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 17, 2012 / 9:46 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Exchange Q3 net up 16 pct, derivatives help

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange , Asia’s third-biggest listed bourse, reported a 16 percent rise in quarterly profit as higher revenue from derivatives partly made up for a drop in securities income.

SGX said in a statement it is seeing growing interest from international companies to list in Singapore.

It did not name the companies but sources have told Reuters motor racing business Formula One and a unit of India’s Reliance Communications are among firms planning listings on the Singapore bourse.

SGX reported January-March net profit of S$77.8 million ($62.25 million), higher than t he S$67 million a year earlier when profit was partly hit by costs linked to its failed bid for Australian exchange operator ASX.

The latest profit figure was above the S$75 million average forecast by five analysts surveyed by Reuters.

SGX stock has risen about 9.6 percent so far in 2012, beating ASX’s gains of nearly 5 percent and Hong Kong’s HKEx’s rise of 4.4 percent.

Singapore’s benchmark STI index has advanced about 13 percent so far this year.

$1 = 1.2499 Singapore dollars Reporting by Saeed Azhar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.