FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Exchange delays market open after software glitch
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
December 3, 2014 / 12:21 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Exchange delays market open after software glitch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said securities market trading had been delayed due to a software problem and would start at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Wednesday, a month after a power failure suspended trading in stocks and derivatives for hours.

It said the delayed opening was to enable member firms to complete client position reconciliations and rectify errors in end-of-day processing for Dec. 1 on the securities client-accounting system hosted by SGX on behalf of dealers.

The software defect has since been rectified, it said. Securities trading on the exchange usually begins at 9:00 a.m. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.