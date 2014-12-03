Singapore Exchange delays market open after software glitch

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) said securities market trading had been delayed due to a software problem and would start at 12:30 p.m. (0430 GMT) on Wednesday, a month after a power failure suspended trading in stocks and derivatives for hours.

It said the delayed opening was to enable member firms to complete client position reconciliations and rectify errors in end-of-day processing for Dec. 1 on the securities client-accounting system hosted by SGX on behalf of dealers.

The software defect has since been rectified, it said. Securities trading on the exchange usually begins at 9:00 a.m. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Stephen Coates)