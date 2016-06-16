FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore to join G20 plan against tax avoidance
June 16, 2016 / 10:00 AM / a year ago

Singapore to join G20 plan against tax avoidance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 16 (Reuters) - Singapore said on Thursday it will take part in a G20 plan to prevent tax avoidance and artificial shifting of profits by global corporations.

The Group of 20 endorsed in February a project by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) aiming to ensure profits are taxed where the real economic activities are performed and where the value is created.

Singapore has come under scrutiny in recent years as giants such as Apple and Google have used the low-tax city-state as a hub for their Asia businesses.

Companies justify booking significant amounts of revenue and profits in Singapore by the fact that they often run key business functions such as finance and operations, hold intellectual property rights there or base regional executives in the city.

"Our tax policies are designed to support substantive economic activities, in order to create skilled jobs and build new and enduring capabilities in Singapore," the finance ministry said in a statement.

"We do not condone activities aimed at base erosion and profit shifting." (Reporting by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Kim Coghill)

