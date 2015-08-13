Singtel Q1 profit rises 12.8 pct, affirms outlook

SINGAPORE, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a 12.8 percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, helped by improved performance in Australia and contributions from its regional mobile associates.

Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$941.6 million ($672.9 million) for the three months ended in June, compared with S$834.6 million in the same period a year ago. Excluding exceptional items such as divestment gains, underlying net profit grew 2 percent, it said.

SingTel affirmed its outlook issued in May when it said its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation were expected to grow by low-single digits for the fiscal year ending March 2016. ($1 = 1.3987 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Saeed Azhar; Editing by Richard Pullin)