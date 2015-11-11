FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singtel says Q2 profit stable, currency impact hurts
Sections
Featured
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
Autos
How Honda lost its mojo - and the mission to get it back
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Politics
DeVos to overhaul how colleges investigate sexual assault
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 11, 2015 / 10:57 PM / 2 years ago

Singtel says Q2 profit stable, currency impact hurts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported an almost flat second-quarter net profit, as the impact from adverse currency movements offset the growing usage of mobile data across its markets.

Singtel, southeast Asia’s biggest telecommunications operator, posted a net profit of S$1.03 billion ($725.5 million) for the three months ended September, compared with S$1.04 billion a year ago.

It posted a flattish underlying net profit of S$974 million, excluding one-time items.

Singtel derives the bulk of its revenue outside Singapore, making its earnings susceptible to currency changes. ($1 = 1.4197 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Chris Reese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.