UPDATE 2-Singapore sets stage for new telco player with Q3 airwave sale

* To auction 235 MHz of spectrum

* Auction for potential newcomers to be held first

* Could see entry of a 4th telco operator in S‘pore (Adds comment from MyRepublic)

By Aradhana Aravindan

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Singapore set the reserve price on Thursday for an airwaves sale due to be held later this year that could see the entry of a fourth telecommunications operator in the city state as the government seeks to increase competition.

The Infocomm Development Authority said it plans to sell 235 megahertz (MHz) of spectrum at the auction and will set aside 60 megahertz (MHz) of airwaves for the new player at a starting price of S$35 million ($25 mln). That represents a potential 45 percent discount over the full reserve price.

A first stage of the auction, due to take place in the third quarter, for the potential newcomers will be held ahead of a general one for the incumbents as well as any new player which emerges, it said in a statement.

“The spectrum made available will allow all mobile operators to roll out or enhance their high speed networks as early as 2017,” said Jacqueline Poh, managing director of IDA. “Having more players in the market will give consumers a greater choice in selecting an offering that best suits their needs.”

Singapore has three telecom operators -- Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub - but two local firms have said they are interested in bidding at the auction. They are fibre broadband services provider MyRepublic and OMGTel, a unit of wireless systems firm Consistel.

MyRepublic on Thursday said it looked forward to participating in the auction and that it was working with investors to raise S$250 million ($178 million).

The auction aims to allow a fourth telecom operator to join the market and to give existing players more spectrum to cope with rising demand for mobile data.

Singapore has a mobile phone penetration rate of about 150 percent but its population of just 5.5 million means it is still a relatively small market. Analysts say a new entrant will face the challenge of having to invest substantially to set up infrastructure.

Hong Kong, however, also a relatively small market with a population of 7.3 million, has four telecom operators.

The agency had earlier proposed offering a different set of frequencies at S$40 million for the new entrant, representing a discount of 60 percent to the full reserve price.

“The starting price of the spectrum for the new entrant spectrum auction has been adjusted to reflect the starting bid price for a different combination of spectrum with greater potential to deliver higher-speed broadband services,” it said. ($1 = 1.4033 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Susan Fenton and Alexander Smith)