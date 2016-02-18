FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore sets lower price for potential new entrant in airwaves sale
February 18, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Singapore sets lower price for potential new entrant in airwaves sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Infocomm Development Authority will set aside 60 megahertz (MHz) of airwaves for a potential new entrant in an auction at a starting price of S$35 million ($25 million), it said in a statement on Thursday.

The IDA plans to hold a mobile spectrum auction this year, with a total of 235 MHz of spectrum to be sold.

It had earlier proposed a reserve package price of S$40 million for the new entrant, representing a discount of 60 percent to the normal reserve price of S$100 million. ($1=1.4018 Singapore dollars) (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan)

