Singtel posts 11 pct rise in quarterly net profit
February 11, 2015 / 10:37 PM / 3 years ago

Singtel posts 11 pct rise in quarterly net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications operator, reported an 11 percent rise in third-quarter net profit, on strong performance at home and higher contributions from its regional associates.

It posted a net profit of S$970 million ($713 million) for the three months ended December, compared with S$872 million a year ago.

The average forecast for net profit was S$917 million by three analysts polled by Reuters.

Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Bernard Orr

