FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Two Singapore firms formally express interest in becoming country's fourth telco
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 1, 2016 / 10:05 AM / a year ago

Two Singapore firms formally express interest in becoming country's fourth telco

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Two firms have formally submitted their expressions of interest to the Singapore telecommunications regulator to participate in an airwaves auction later this year that could usher in a fourth telecom operator in the city-state.

Singapore currently has three telecom operators - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub Ltd - and the government has been seeking to increase competition.

Newly formed company airYotta Pte Ltd and fibre broadband services provider MyRepublic have submitted their interest, the firms said in separate statements on Thursday.

MyRepublic has previously said it was working with investors to raise about S$250 million ($184 million).

The company did not specify on Thursday how much it has raised, but said it has attracted a new investor, and that existing investors have reinvested.

Singapore plans to auction telecom spectrum in two stages this year. The first for the potential newcomers will be held ahead of a general one for the incumbents and any new player which emerges.

Thursday was the deadline for the newcomers to submit their expressions of interest.

$1 = 1.3632 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.