FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
UPDATE 1-Singapore attracts Australian, local interest in opening up telecoms market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
Syria
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
September 1, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

UPDATE 1-Singapore attracts Australian, local interest in opening up telecoms market

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Australian firm TPG Telecom in lead)

SINGAPORE, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Australia's TPG Telecom and two local firms have submitted expressions of interest to the Singapore telecommunications regulator in an auction of radio airwaves later this year aimed at establishing a fourth mobile operator.

Singapore currently has three network operators - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, M1 Ltd and StarHub Ltd - and the government has been seeking to increase competition.

Newly formed company airYotta Pte Ltd and fibre broadband services provider MyRepublic are the two local firms who have submitted their interest, the firms said in separate statements on Thursday.

MyRepublic has previously said it is working with investors to raise about S$250 million ($184 million).

The company did not specify on Thursday how much it has raised, but said it has attracted a new investor, and that existing investors have reinvested.

Singapore plans to auction the radio frequencies in two stages this year. The first for the potential newcomers will be held ahead of a general one for the incumbents and any new player which emerges.

Thursday was the deadline for the newcomers to submit their expressions of interest.

$1 = 1.3632 Singapore dollars Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan and Saeed Azhar; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.