FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore's Universal Terminal starts pre-marketing oil terminal trust IPO-IFR
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
Politics
Trump adviser says U.S. still leaving Paris climate pact
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 19, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore's Universal Terminal starts pre-marketing oil terminal trust IPO-IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Universal Terminal has begun pre-marketing the business trust initial public offering of its oil storage terminals that is looking to raise up to S$1 billion ($767.9 million), IFR reported.

Pre-marketing will continue for two weeks, with book- building expected to start on Dec. 4 and listing targeted for Dec. 18, according to two people involved in the deal.

Universal Terminal is based on Singapore’s Jurong Island and describes itself as one of the largest independent oil storage terminals in Asia.

DBS, HSBC and Standard Chartered are the joint global coordinators of the IPO. (1 US dollar = 1.3023 Singapore dollar) (Reporting by S. Anuradha of IFR; Writing by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.