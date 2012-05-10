FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines shares down 2.5 pct after Q4 loss
May 10, 2012 / 1:15 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Airlines shares down 2.5 pct after Q4 loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 10 (Reuters) - Shares of Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) fell as much as 2.5 percent to a four-month low on Thursday after the world’s second-largest carrier posted an unexpected fourth-quarter loss, hit by weak demand and high fuel prices.

By 0107 GMT, SIA shares were at S$10.32 on modest volume of 376,000 shares.

SIA reported a net loss of S$38.2 million ($30.5 million) in January-March versus a net profit of S$171 million a year earlier. Seven analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected a profit of S$93.5 million.

SIA shares have gained about 1.6 percent since the start of the year. ($1 = 1.2536 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

