Singapore Airlines load factor up at 69.9 pct in June
#Industrials
July 16, 2012 / 9:52 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Airlines load factor up at 69.9 pct in June

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, July 16 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines filled
69.9 percent of the available space on its planes in June,
higher than the 66.9 percent in May and the 68.6 percent a year
earlier.
    The passenger load factor rose to 83 percent in June from
78.8 percent a year earlier but the cargo load factor fell to
63.1 percent from 64.0 percent, SIA said on Monday.
    SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 0.4
percentage points in its passenger load factor to 78.7 percent
from a year earlier.
    Singapore Airlines is due to report quarterly earnings on
July 25. 
Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*    
                    June 2012   May 2012    June 2011   Change Y/Y
 Overall load       69.9        66.9        68.6        1.3 pts
 factor                                                 
 Passenger load     83.0        75.8        78.8        4.2 pts
 factor **                                              
 Cargo load factor  63.1        62.8        64.0        -0.9 pt
 Passengers         1.54        1.457       1.402       9.8 pct
 carried ***                                            
 * load factor in percent
** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change
*** millions

 (Reporting by Charmian Kok)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
