Singapore Airlines load factor 66.9 in May
June 15, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Airlines load factor 66.9 in May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, June 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA)
 filled 66.9 percent of the available space on its
planes in May, lower than the 68.5 percent in April and slightly
below the 67.4 percent a year earlier.	
    The passenger load factor rose to 75.8 percent from 73.6
percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.8
percent from 64.7 percent, SIA said on Friday.	
    SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a decline of 1.7
percentage points in its passenger load factor to 73.2 percent
from a year earlier.	
    Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*    	
                      May 2012   April 2012  May 2011  Change Y/Y
 Overall load factor    66.9        68.5       67.4     -0.5 pt
 Passenger load         75.8        79.7       73.6     +2.2 pts
 factor **                                             
 Cargo load factor      62.8        62.6       64.7     -1.9 pts
 Passengers carried     1.457      1.502      1.367     +6.6 pct
 ***                                                   
 	
    *  load factor in percent	
    ** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage
change	
    *** millions	
	
 (Reporting by Leonard How; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
