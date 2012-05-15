FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines load factor 68.5 pct in April
May 15, 2012 / 9:31 AM / in 5 years

Singapore Airlines load factor 68.5 pct in April

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA)
 filled 68.5 percent of the space on its planes for
passengers and cargo in April, lower than the 69.6 percent in
March but slightly higher than the 68 percent a year earlier.	
    The passenger load factor rose to 79.7 percent from 74.6
percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.6
percent from 65.5 percent, SIA said on Tuesday.	
    SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a rise of 2.5
percentage points in its passenger load factor to 77.2 percent
from a year earlier.	
    Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage*    	
                  April 2012  March 2012  April 2011  Change Y/Y
 Overall load     68.5        69.6        68.0        +0.5 pt
 factor                                               
 Passenger load   79.7        79.5        74.6        +5.1 pts
 factor **                                            
 Cargo load       62.6        65.0        65.5        -2.9 pts
 factor                                               
 Passengers       1.502       1.520       1.378       +9.0 pct
 carried  **                                          
 	
    *  load factor in percent	
    ** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage
change	
	
 (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)

