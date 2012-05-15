Singapore Airlines load factor 68.5 pct in April

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines (SIA) filled 68.5 percent of the space on its planes for passengers and cargo in April, lower than the 69.6 percent in March but slightly higher than the 68 percent a year earlier. The passenger load factor rose to 79.7 percent from 74.6 percent a year earlier, while the cargo load factor fell to 62.6 percent from 65.5 percent, SIA said on Tuesday. SIA's regional unit, SilkAir, reported a rise of 2.5 percentage points in its passenger load factor to 77.2 percent from a year earlier. Table: Singapore Airlines capacity usage* April 2012 March 2012 April 2011 Change Y/Y Overall load 68.5 69.6 68.0 +0.5 pt factor Passenger load 79.7 79.5 74.6 +5.1 pts factor ** Cargo load 62.6 65.0 65.5 -2.9 pts factor Passengers 1.502 1.520 1.378 +9.0 pct carried ** * load factor in percent ** refers to SIA only, measured in millions, percentage change (Reporting by Harry Suhartono)