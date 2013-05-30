FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Airlines orders aircraft worth $17 bln from Airbus and Boeing
May 30, 2013 / 11:21 AM / in 4 years

Singapore Airlines orders aircraft worth $17 bln from Airbus and Boeing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines has ordered 30 Airbus and 30 Boeing aircraft in a deal valued at more than $17 billion, among the biggest in the airline’s history.

The deal makes Singapore Airlines the launch customer for a proposed stretched version of the 787 Dreamliner, boosting Boeing’s plans to offer a 320-seat aircraft designed for crowded intra-Asian routes. The order is subject to Boeing deciding to go ahead with the project, the airline said.

The carefully balanced deal also offers a tentative endorsement of the largest version of Airbus’s future A350 -- the 350-seat A350-1000 -- which aims to compete with Boeing’s successful 777 mini-jumbo. Singapore Airlines said it had the option to convert some of its orders for the main A350-900 model to the larger A350-1000.

Singapore Airlines already had 40 A350-900s on order.

