Singapore Air posts unexpected Q4 loss on higher fuel

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd (SIA) , the world’s second largest carrier by market value, reported an unexpected loss for its fiscal fourth quarter, hurt by weak travel demand and soaring jet fuel prices.

The Singapore flag carrier reported a January-March net loss of S$38.2 million ($30.58 million), a swing from a net profit of S$171 million a year ago. Analysts had expected a profit of S$93.5 million for the quarter.

It was SIA’s first loss since the second quarter of its 2009-2010 financial year.

Looking ahead, SIA said advance bookings for the coming quarter are higher year-on-year, but that was off a low base due to last year’s post-Japanese earthquake period.

“Promotional activities necessitated by intense competition amongst airlines are expected to place downward pressure on passenger yields, especially in Europe and the United States,” it added in a statement.

SIA’s net profit have been declining over the past 15 months as weak travel demand, particularly among bankers and executives, and persistently high jet fuel prices hit margins.

The airline, 56 percent owned by Singapore’s sovereign investor Temasek Holdings, responded by asking its pilots to volunteer for a no-pay-leave of up to two years to save costs and cut its cargo capacity by 20 percent due to persistent weakness in demand.

Its shares have risen 4 percent so far this year, underperforming the 10 percent gain in the broader Singapore Straits Times Index. ($1 = 1.2493 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Anshuman Daga)