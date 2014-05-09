FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Airlines India joint venture eyes September launch
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 9, 2014 / 5:31 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore Airlines India joint venture eyes September launch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW DELHI, May 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Airlines Ltd’s Indian joint venture is looking to start flights from Sept. 1, according to its application to the sector regulator for permission to operate.

TATA SIA Airlines Ltd, 49 percent-owned by the Singapore carrier and 51 percent held by India’s Tata Group, plans to operate 87 flights a week during its first year of operation, it said in the application. The airline plans to nearly double that number during its second year.

The carrier said it is taking Airbus A320-200 and A320-200 neo planes on lease, without disclosing how many will be in the fleet, and will be based in Delhi. It may add other bases in India in later years depending on the rate of fleet growth, it said.

TATA SIA initially plans to operate domestic flights, but will eventually expand to international full-service flights, it said in the application. India is in the process of scrapping a rule that does not allow carriers with less than five years of operations and 20 aircraft to operate international flights.

The Indian aviation regulator, which this week gave a flying permit to a low-cost airline joint venture of AirAsia and Tata Group, has sought comments from the public on TATA SIA Airlines’ application for a permit. (Reporting by Devidutta Tripathy; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.