UPDATE 1-Singapore Exchange renews contract of CEO to 2015

SINGAPORE, June 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange (SGX) said on Monday it has renewed the contract of its chief executive Magnus Bocker for another three years as global turmoil hurts the bourse operator’s trading volumes and delays high-profile listings.

Bocker, whose current term was due to expire at the end of November, joined SGX at the end of 2009 from the NASDAQ OMX Group Inc.

“Bocker definitely has a big challenge on his hands,” said Roger Tan, chief executive of SIAS Research. “His biggest challenge is to re-look at what he’s done since his appointment, what he’s done wrong and make the wrong right.”

Since taking the helm, Bocker has launched a string of initiatives to try to boost volumes, including scrapping the 90-minute lunch break and installing a super-fast trading engine.

But his boldest move - an $8 billion bid for Australia’s ASX - ended in failure when the Australian government blocked the deal.

The Singapore exchange is feeling the effects of the downturn in global markets, which is forcing companies to pull listing plans and weighing on volumes. This month, leading motor sport company Formula One delayed its plans to list in the city-state.

SGX chairman Chew Choon Seng said Bocker “will provide known leadership for the SGX organisation in the uncertain times ahead.”

Under his new contract, Bocker will get a fixed base salary of S$1 million ($777,800) a year, as well as a discretionary bonus. In the year ended June 2011, Bocker got a bonus of S$2.25 million on top of his S$750,000 salary, according to the exchange’s annual report.