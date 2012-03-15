FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
High frequency trading in SGX equities almost zero-report
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 15, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 6 years

High frequency trading in SGX equities almost zero-report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 16 (Reuters) - High frequency trading (HFT) in Singapore equities is virtually non-existent, the Business Times reported on Friday, citing Singapore Exchange (SGX) president M Ramaswami.

“HFT makes up maybe 30 percent of our derivatives volume but for equities, the percentage is almost zero. Most retail investors are therefore not exposed to any form of HFT,” he said, according to Business Times.

SGX last year launched a new trading engine called Reach, which it said was the world’s fastest, in a bid to attract new investors. Reach was part of a S$250 million ($197.9 million) technology initiative by SGX.

The move by Asian exchanges to open up to computer-driven trading has led to increasing numbers of algorithmic and high frequency traders setting up shop across regional markets, using complex, automated strategies to execute trades within the space of 10 millionths of a second. ($1 = 1.2635 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Kevin Lim)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.