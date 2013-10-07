FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Blumont Group slumps 80 percent after trading halt lifted
October 7, 2013 / 1:21 AM / 4 years ago

Blumont Group slumps 80 percent after trading halt lifted

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Shares in Blumont Group Ltd fell 80 percent in early trade to around S$0.18 after trading resumed following a halt imposed by Singapore Exchange on Friday.

Singapore Exchange Ltd halted trading in Blumont, along with Asiasons Capital Ltd and LionGold Corp after their stock prices plunged.

The bourse said on Sunday it would allow trading in those stocks to resume, subject to restrictions that included a ban on short selling.

LionGold has requested its trading halt continue due to a pending announcement.

Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
