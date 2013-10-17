FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Singapore Exchange Q1 net profit jumps 24 pct, beats forecasts
#Financials
October 17, 2013 / 10:17 AM / 4 years ago

RPT-Singapore Exchange Q1 net profit jumps 24 pct, beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to alert)

SINGAPORE, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Singapore Exchange Ltd (SGX) posted a 24 percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating analysts’ forecasts, as broad-based growth across its units including the bourse’s derivatives business lifted earnings.

Net profit was S$92.3 million ($74.2 million) in July-September versus S$74.3 million a year earlier. That topped the S$85.2 million average forecast of six analysts surveyed by Reuters.

The bourse’s derivatives business, which rose to a record last year, saw a 16 percent gain in revenue to S$51.7 million as it seeks to become a regional financial futures exchange, competing against Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd .

SGX has faced flack this month in the local media over complaints that it stepped in late to tame wild price swings in three interlinked companies listed on its stock market.

Those complaints come as the exchange is stepping up its efforts to boost listings by targeting companies in the oil and gas sector and running an ad campaign to try and encourage more retail investors to trade in its derivatives market. ($1 = 1.2445 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Ryan Woo)

