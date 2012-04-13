FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singapore Press Holdings Q2 net profit rises 12 pct
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 13, 2012 / 11:16 AM / 5 years ago

Singapore Press Holdings Q2 net profit rises 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 13 (Reuters) - Publishing and property firm Singapore Press Holdings Ltd (SPH) posted on Friday a 11.6 percent rise in second- quarter net profit, helped by higher rental income.

SPH, which has a near monopoly of newspaper publishing in Singapore, said its net profit rose to S$84.1 million ($67 million) from S$75.4 million a year ago. Its operating revenue grew 3.7 percent to S$298.5 million.

Rental income for SPH surged 21.6 percent to S$48 million in the second quarter compared with a year ago, helped by higher rents from Clementi Mall, which was not fully operational last year, SPH said.

“Amidst the uncertain economic outlook, the group will continue to seek business opportunities for future growth while striving to sustain its core newspaper business,” said Alan Chan, chief executive officer of SPH. ($1 = 1.2530 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by David Holmes)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.