Singapore March private home sales fall 82 pct on year
April 15, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore March private home sales fall 82 pct on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore plunged 83 percent in March compared to a year earlier, government data showed on Tuesday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 480 units last month, compared to 2,793 units in March 2013.

The level of sales was also 35 percent lower than the 739 units sold in February.

A series of measures to cool the property market have started to mute activity in the housing market in Singapore, and property prices have fallen for the past two consecutive quarters after rising 62 percent between the second quarter of 2009 and third quarter of 2013.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Rachel Armstrong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
