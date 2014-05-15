FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore April private home sales fall 46 pct y/y
May 15, 2014 / 4:41 AM / 3 years ago

Singapore April private home sales fall 46 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 15 (Reuters) - Sales of private homes by developers in Singapore fell 46 percent in April compared to a year earlier, government data showed on Thursday.

Data compiled by the Urban Redevelopment Authority showed developers sold 745 units last month, compared to 1,384 units in April 2013.

The level of sales, however, was up 55 percent month-on-month. A total of 480 units had been sold in March.

A series of measures to cool the property market have started to mute activity in the housing market in Singapore, and property prices have fallen for the past two consecutive quarters.

For more details, click on www.ura.gov.sg (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
