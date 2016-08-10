CORRECTED-BRIEF-Singapore Telecommunications says FY17 CAPEX on cash basis expected to be S$2.4 bln

(In headline, corrects period to FY17 (not FY16)

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd : * Says group affirms the guidance previously issued in May 2016 * FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on an accrual basis is expected to approximate S$2.8 billion * Says FY 2017 capital expenditure for the group on a cash basis is expected to approximate S$2.4 billion * FY 2017 both operating revenue and EBITDA from the core business to grow by low single digit level * Group free cash flow (excluding dividends from associates) to be approximately S$1.5 billion for FY 2017 * Source text for Eikon (Reporting By Rushil Dutta)