FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singtel Q1 profit falls 17 pct on one-off items
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Communications Equipment
August 13, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

Singtel Q1 profit falls 17 pct on one-off items

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(.)

SINGAPORE, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications operator, reported a 17 percent fall in its first-quarter profit, hurt by one-off items and adverse currency movements.

SingTel earned S$835 million in the three months ended in June, compared with S$1.01 billion a year ago. The latest quarter included one-off losses of S$46 million, compared with net exceptional gains of S$114 million in the year-ago period.

Its underlying net profit was S$881 million, compared with S$897 million in the year-ago period.

Analysts on average were expecting a net profit of S$916 million, excluding one-time items, according to a Reuters poll of four brokerages.

Revenue fell 3.4 percent to S$4.15 billion.

In an outlook statement the company said it expects its consolidated revenue and underlying profit for the financial year ending March 2015 to be stable. (Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan and Rachel Armstrong)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.