SingTel says group's mobile users up 11 pct to 445 mln
May 9, 2012 / 12:00 AM / 5 years ago

SingTel says group's mobile users up 11 pct to 445 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 9 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications
Ltd said on Wednesday its group mobile customer base
reached 445 million users as of March 2012, up nearly 11 percent
from a year ago.	
    	
                     March 2012  Dec 2011    March 2011
 SingTel                  3,580       3,549       3,307
 Optus                    9,489       9,409       9,068
 Bharti Airtel          241,148     232,950     211,919
 Telkomsel              109,881     107,017      99,365
 Total                  445,444     433,538     402,524
 Note: - Presented in thousands of users.	
      - Total includes SingTel's other mobile affiliates.	
    	
	
 (Reporting by Harry Suhartono; Editing by Richard Pullin)

