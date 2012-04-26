SingTel selling stake in Taiwan Far Eastone Tel for up to $279 mln-IFR

HONG KONG, April 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications , Southeast Asia’s biggest phone company, is selling its entire stake in Taiwan’s Far EasTone Telecommunications in deal worth up to NT$8.24bn (US$279 million), IFR reported on Thursday.

The deal, involving 129.6 million common shares, is being marketed at an indicative price range of NT$61.7-63.6, or at a tight discount of 0-3 percent to the pre-deal spot, the report quoting a term sheet added.

Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner, it said. (Reporting by Fiona Lau)