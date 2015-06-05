FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thai Jay Mart buys nearly 25 pct of Singer Thailand for $30 mln
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
June 5, 2015 / 11:12 AM / 2 years ago

Thai Jay Mart buys nearly 25 pct of Singer Thailand for $30 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, June 5 (Reuters) - Jay Mart PCL, Thailand’s mobile handset distributor, said on Friday it has bought a nearly 25 percent stake in Singer Thailand PCL , a distributor of electrical appliances, for almost 1 billion thai baht ($30 million).

Jay Mart will become the largest shareholder of Singer and the deal will help strenghthen business strategies of the two companies, Chief Executive Adisak Sukhumwittaya told Reuters.

Adisak said the transaction was executed via several big lot sales on the Thai stock exchange. ($1 = 33.7300 baht) (Reporting by Wirat Buranakanokthanasan; writing by Khettiya Jittapong; editing by David Clarke)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.