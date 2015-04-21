FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Singtel seeks delisting from Australian exchange
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 21, 2015 / 1:00 AM / 2 years ago

Singtel seeks delisting from Australian exchange

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd on Tuesday said it wants to delist from the Australian stock exchange due to low trading interest.

Singtel has been listed on the ASX in the form of CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs), which allow foreign companies to trade on the market, since 2001, a company statement said.

In recent years, the number of the company’s CDIs has declined significantly, while daily trading volume and liquidity are very low, Singtel said.

Singtel CDIs are expected to be removed from the official ASX list on June 5, after the company requested approval from ASX Ltd to delist.

Singtel said the delisting would not affect its business and operations in Australia. Australia contributed 30 percent of the company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in financial year 2014.

Singtel shares on the ASX fell half a percent to A$4.19 on Tuesday morning.

Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Stephen Coates

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.