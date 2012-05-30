FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SingTel gets record fine after mobile phone glitch
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
BUSINESS
Honeywell puts more of its chips on aerospace
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
May 30, 2012 / 10:06 AM / 5 years ago

SingTel gets record fine after mobile phone glitch

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SINGAPORE, May 30 (Reuters) - Singapore’s telecom regulator on Wednesday imposed a S$400,000 ($313,300) fine on Singapore Telecommunications’ mobile phone unit, the largest-ever financial penalty handed out to a telecom firm in the city-state.

On Sept 6 and 7 last year, some SingTel Mobile Singapore Pte Ltd (STM) subcribers in the central region encountered difficulties making and receiving calls as well as receiving data over the firm’s 3G network.

Investigations by the Infocomm Development Authority of Singapore (IDA) found that the disruption, which affected more than 5 percent of STM’s base stations, was caused by a software glitch in the new switches that were being installed.

“IDA deemed that STM’s efforts to identify the fault and restore the affected services expeditiously were not satisfactory,” the regulator said in a statement.

“STM could have potentially shortened the duration of the service disruption,” IDA added. ($1 = 1.2769 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Kevin Lim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.