FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
SingTel prices $700 mln 5.5 year notes at 2.375 pct
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 1, 2012 / 11:56 PM / 6 years ago

SingTel prices $700 mln 5.5 year notes at 2.375 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest telecom firm, said on Friday it has priced $700 million of 5.5-year notes at 2.375 percent.

The order book was more than four times oversubscribed, SingTel said in a stock market filing.

SingTel said the notes, rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and A+ by Standard & Poor‘s, will help it optimise its debt structure and broaden its sources of funding.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint lead managers and bookrunners. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.