SingTel prices $700 mln 5.5 year notes at 2.375 pct

SINGAPORE, March 2 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd, Southeast Asia’s biggest telecom firm, said on Friday it has priced $700 million of 5.5-year notes at 2.375 percent.

The order book was more than four times oversubscribed, SingTel said in a stock market filing.

SingTel said the notes, rated Aa2 by Moody’s Investors Service and A+ by Standard & Poor‘s, will help it optimise its debt structure and broaden its sources of funding.

Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley were the joint lead managers and bookrunners. (Reporting by Kevin Lim; Editing by Richard Pullin)