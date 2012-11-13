FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Singapore Telecommunications Q2 net profit down 1.6 pct
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
November 13, 2012 / 10:40 PM / 5 years ago

Singapore Telecommunications Q2 net profit down 1.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Ltd reported a 1.6 percent fall in second-quarter net profit on Wednesday, partly dragged down by higher costs.

SingTel, Southeast Asia’s largest telecommunications firm, had net profit of S$868 million ($709.9 million) for the three months ended in September, down from S$882 million a year earlier.

Underlying net profit was S$886 million. That was below the S$896 million average forecast based on a Reuters poll of six analysts.

For SingTel’s statement on its earnings, click ($1 = 1.2227 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by John O‘Callaghan)

